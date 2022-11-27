Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Drunk man threw crutch and ripped fridge door off

A Larne man threw a crutch at his then partner and pulled a fridge door off, Ballymena Magistrates' Court has been told.

By Court Reporter
36 minutes ago
Updated 27th Nov 2022, 10:17am

Darren Kerr (36), of Cymric Drive, was sentenced on charges of assault and criminal damage relating to September 21 this year.

A prosecutor told the court on Thursday (November 24) that a woman had told police an intoxicated Kerr was refusing to leave her home.

The defendant became verbally abusive and pulled the fridge door off.

Most Popular

Ballymena courthouse.

The prosecutor said the woman said the man "threw a crutch at her, striking her on the right arm".

The defendant told police he couldn't remember what happened due to intoxication.

A defence solicitor told the court his client had no previous record and was "ashamed" of what had happened and wished to apologise to his former partner.

Read More
Islandmagee plaque to mark last witch trial

Kerr was fined £300 and was also made the subject of a two-year Restraining Order.