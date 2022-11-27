A Larne man threw a crutch at his then partner and pulled a fridge door off, Ballymena Magistrates' Court has been told.

Darren Kerr (36), of Cymric Drive, was sentenced on charges of assault and criminal damage relating to September 21 this year.

A prosecutor told the court on Thursday (November 24) that a woman had told police an intoxicated Kerr was refusing to leave her home.

The defendant became verbally abusive and pulled the fridge door off.

Ballymena courthouse.

The prosecutor said the woman said the man "threw a crutch at her, striking her on the right arm".

The defendant told police he couldn't remember what happened due to intoxication.

A defence solicitor told the court his client had no previous record and was "ashamed" of what had happened and wished to apologise to his former partner.