Details were given to Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, regarding Daniel Dundon (50), with an address listed as Felden Avenue in Newtownabbey.

A prosecutor said at 1.00am on November 8 last year police were called to the hospital about an "aggressive patient". Dundon was under the influence of drink and when police came he was "extremely irate".

He was warned to stop shouting in front of other members of the public who were "very uncomfortable and feeling extremely vulnerable at the time".

A man was disorderly at the waiting area of the Emergency Department of Antrim Area Hospital, court told. Photo by Google

The waiting patients were moved from the area whilst police dealt with the situation, the prosecutor said. The defendant then got out of his seat and "ran head first into a perspex screen which separated the reception desk and the waiting area from the public".

Dundon headbutted the screen two more times "with force". He received treatment from the Mental Health Team, the prosecutor said.

The court was told the defendant later apologised and said he had no memory of what happened because he was drunk.

District Judge Nigel Brodreick said there was "every reason" why the defendant should be jailed because courts have "consistently said this behaviour in a hospital setting is simply unacceptable".

He added: "Anyone who attends a hospital setting is by virtue of the fact that they are there seeking medical treatment are classed as vulnerable and the last thing they need is somebody to come in in the early hours of the morning and to be loud and abusive.

"I have no doubt it would have been a frightening experience to see somebody banging their head off a glass partition in an attempt to break it".

He said Dundon had a "significant criminal record" but much of it was for road traffic offences which weren't directly related to the case before the court.

The judge said the defendant appeared to have "taken a downward spiral" and alcohol is a "significant feature".