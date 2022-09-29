Drunk Tyrone man exposed private parts after being turned away from Ibiza flight, court told

Gavin Goodfellow (26), of Edendoit Road, Pomeroy, pleaded guilty to charges of indecent behaviour and intentionally exposing himself in relation to June 22 this year.

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday for sentencing, which heard he had a previously clear record.

A prosecutor said at 6.35pm on June 22, police saw the defendant at a cafe in the check-in hall at the airport after a request for assistance regarding a male passenger who was drunk, "falling off a chair" and "bothering staff and passengers".

Editorial image

The court heard he had been intending to fly to Ibiza but had been refused travel "earlier that day because of his intoxication".

Police told Goodfellow to leave the airport and re-book for a different date. A short time later the defendant tried to re-enter the check-in hall and Goodfellow claimed he had managed to re-book a flight. Officials refused to engage with him because of his drunkenness and when escorted outside he tried to re-enter the building several times.

Advertisement

Goodfellow then went to a to a "nearby hedge" close to where there were buses, taxis and passengers. The prosecutor said: "He then pulled down the front of his shorts and began urinating".

He was warned by police about his behaviour and "continued to use bad language" before twice trying to get back into the airport, saying he needed to use the toilet. Goodfellow was told he couldn't leave a bag outside and when he refused to take it with him he was warned about urinating outside.

The court heard: "He started to laugh at police, turned slightly from police, pulled the front of his shorts down and grabbed his genitals. Police shouted at him to stop and he laughed and repeated the gesture. There were a number of members of public in the area at the time."

The defendant had exposed himself to a female police officer.

Defence barrister Blaine Nugent accepted it was a "significant offence" given it was an airport and there was a "clear risk" Goodfellow could have been seen by any "passing children" and other members of the public.

The lawyer said the defendant was going on a "stag" trip to celebrate a friend's forthcoming wedding and the rest of the group were able to travel to Ibiza. He said it had been an "extremely costly and significant lesson" for Goodfellow.

Advertisement

Mr Nugent said the defendant expressed regret and a pre-sentence report was "largely positive" and identified him as a "low likelihood of re-offending".

A reference from the defendant's employer, who was also an office holder at Goodfellow's "local football club", according to the defence lawyer, was handed in to the court. The lawyer said the defendant indicated he had not touched alcohol since the incident.

Mr Nugent said the problems at the airport had arisen as Goodfellow had been intoxicated, "coupled with the real prospect that he wasn't going to be able to travel with his friends to an event that he had bought and paid for".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the behaviour had been "very inappropriate" and "will probably affect his work in the Gaelic club with young people".

Mr Nugent said the "appropriate people" were aware of the court proceedings and it was "hoped he can work his way back towards participation in that in due course".

The lawyer said the Probation report said the airport incidents had not been "sexually motivated or committed to obtain sexual gratification" and said: "I think that is common case and don't think the PPS (Public Prosecution Service) seek to make that case."

Advertisement

The barrister said the report said the behaviour had been an "act of immaturity and poor decision making".

Mr Nugent said placing the defendant on the Sex Offenders' Register was "not appropriate for an offence which was not sexually motivated in any way, shape or form".

Judge Broderick said he did not think it was appropriate to issue a fine and that was the "only way he could avoid the consequences of the Order I have in mind and if he thinks I am wrong about that he is at liberty to bring his application to the County Court by way of appeal".

The judge told Goodfellow: "I think you now recognise that what you did was a very foolish thing. You are 26 years of age so you are of some maturity. This wasn't a young 18-year-old, on his first venture away from these shores, taking alcohol."

The judge said alcohol was no excuse and added: "Urinating in the public view of members of the public but also exposing your genitalia to the police officer was highly inappropriate so that is why I don't consider a fine to be appropriate." He said he would take into account the guilty plea, clear record, expressions of remorse and the findings in the Pre-Sentence Report.

The judge handed down 100 hours of Community Service and added: "I am bound then to follow certain disposals thereafter. My reading of the legislation is because you have received a Community Order which lasts for a minimum period of 12 months you will also be obliged to sign the Sex Offenders' Register and that will be for a period of five years."

Advertisement