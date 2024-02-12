Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keith Doddy, aged 33, of no fixed abode but from the Dublin area, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday facing a single charge of possessing a firearm and ammunitions.

After the charge was read to Doddy, a detective from Lurgan CID told District Judge Rosie Watters that he could connect the defendant to the charge.

He told the court that on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at approximately 8.20pm police were on mobile patrol in the Drumellan and Dicksons Wood area of Craigavon. “They observed a person running away from their vehicle which was a liveried Land Rover. This person was later identified as the defendant. Police gave chase and one of the officers tackled the defendant as he ran past him.

"As the defendant was brought to the ground police heard the noise of a metallic object hit the ground as though it had fallen from the defendant’s person. The officer then observed a black coloured handgun which, when examined, is believed to be a Glock 17. It was found to be loaded and a magazine of 16 bullets. The magazine was an extended magazine which was capable of holding 19 bullets. It was laying on the ground a short distance from the defendant when he was tackled.”

The detective said Doddy is originally from Dublin however he now resides at an address in Lisburn, which is his bail address. He is currently on court bail. He was subsequently arrested for possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances. He was placed in a forensic suit and conveyed to custody. The defendant made a ‘no comment’ interview.

District Judge Watters asked if there were reports of a gun being fired, however the officers said there were no reports. “Was this just a random thing where police were on mobile patrol?” asked the judge. The officer replied: “It was a routine patrol but then due to the demeanour of the defendant, he came to our attention.”

The officer said Doddy is on court bail regarding an incident last year in the Newry area allegedly involving threats to kill. “The same injured party, who received a threat to kill, subsequently had a pipe bomb attack on her address and that is currently under investigation,” the court heard.

He added that police were objecting to bail due to a “risk of reoffending, likely to fail to surrender to court”. He also noted that the defendant was arrested and charged in relation to his incident whilst he was on bail. He pointed to the seriousness of the alleged offence and that the handgun was loaded with ammunition in a public place.

He said: “Police would have grave concerns that he was about to commit a more serious offence. He has two convictions in this jurisdiction. He does however, from information received from An Garda Siochana have 41 convictions in the Republic.”

District Judge Watters asked if any of those were related to “serious crime”. The officer said three involved offensive weapons or firearms. District Judge Watters referred to drug offences. The judge was told there are seven active bench warrants for Doddy in the Irish Republic.

Under questioning from a defence lawyer, the officer said the firearm is thought to have “fallen” from the defendant while he was restrained. The solicitor told the court the firearm was two to three metres away while the judge asked if he was running away from the police at the time. The officer also added the firearm is undergoing forensic testing.

The solicitor said the case had been getting “considerable media attention” this morning. “In relation to a press release issued by the police, it stated that the defendant had been caught carrying a firearm,” said the solicitor with the officer saying he wasn’t aware of the press release. “You can see that the press release issued by your office is incorrect?” said the solicitor. The detective said: "The circumstances and the evidence supports that the defendant was carrying a firearm that fell from his person when he was stopped by police.”

The solicitor said he accepted this was a “difficult” bail application and there is a prima facie case. “There are triable issues in relation to this case and we do have concerns in relation to how police have conducted this investigation. The press releases issued by police, they are not correct, they are not factually accurate.”

District Judge Watters said that would have no bearing on the bail application. The solicitor said he was raising it as they have concern about the police investigation. He also pointed out that Doddy has been on bail for a significant period of time without issue. Police had been seeking a “significant” cash surety of £10,000 and his mother was willing to assist with that via the deeds of her property in Dublin. The solicitor said he has strong ties to this jurisdiction with whom he has “on-going contact proceedings with”.

District Judge Watters said there is definitely a prima facie case. “He has a record and is on bail on other matters. I am not taking the risk of releasing him on bail. I am concerned about the commission of further offences and that he won’t turn up for his trial. He has failed on other occasions not to turn up for his trial in another jurisdiction and I take that into account.”