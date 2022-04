Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PSNI are urging the public to contact them if they can help with inquiries into the disappearance of the dumper, described as a Terex TA9.

It was stolen from a building site on Blue Road, Banbridge sometime between the evening of March 29 and the early hours of March 30.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police via 101 quoting reference 283 of 30/03/2022.