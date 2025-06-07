Dumurry motorist who sped off from police in Crumlin admits dangerous driving

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

A motorist who sped off from police in Crumlin has admitted driving dangerously.

Gerard Connors (34), of Glenkeen, Dunmurry, committed offences in September last year.

He also pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified; failing to stop for police; and breaching a Restraining Order.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told police attended Crumlin where a woman said that at 4.30am her ex-partner arrived at her home and was shouting and banging on the front door.

Antrim Magistrates Court is held in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
Antrim Magistrates Court is held in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

Police saw the defendant reversing a car and switched on blue lights to alert him to remain but he reversed and mounted a pavement at speed and passed the PSNI vehicle. Police followed but "stopped the chase", a prosecutor said.

When interviewed the defendant denied he had been at the address and believed it was a "malicious report" but eventually pleaded guilty.

A defence barrister said the defendant has received help whilst on remand in prison regarding "mental health and substance misuse" issues.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 40 previous convictions.

The defendant was jailed for six months and was banned from driving for two years. He was also fined £100. A two year Restraining Order was also put in place.

Bail in the sum of £500 was fixed for appeal but there was no application for the defendant to be released from custody.

