Police have seized suspected Class A, B and C drugs with an estimated street value of £1.5m in Co Antrim.

Substantial quantities of cocaine, cannabis, prescription tablets and ammunition were recovered by officers after a search of a rural shed dwelling in the Dunadry area on Wednesday (April 30).

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch said: “Supported by our Local Policing Team colleagues with assistance from Tactical Support Group and ANPR Interceptors, the drugs and drug-related paraphernalia have now been removed for forensic examination.

“A related search was also conducted by officers at a premises in the nearby area, and our enquiries are continuing this evening.

Police seized drugs with an estimated street value of £1.5m in Co Antrim. Photo: PSNI

“We work relentlessly to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs and we will continue to do this to disrupt and prevent those involved in drug-related activity.

“We would ask anyone who may have information about drug-related activity in their community to contact us.

“Any information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, could help make a big difference in tackling this type of organised crime and the harm it causes.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

