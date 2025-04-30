Dunadry: £1.5m drugs haul after police search of rural shed dwelling
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Substantial quantities of cocaine, cannabis, prescription tablets and ammunition were recovered by officers after a search of a rural shed dwelling in the Dunadry area on Wednesday (April 30).
Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch said: “Supported by our Local Policing Team colleagues with assistance from Tactical Support Group and ANPR Interceptors, the drugs and drug-related paraphernalia have now been removed for forensic examination.
“A related search was also conducted by officers at a premises in the nearby area, and our enquiries are continuing this evening.
“We work relentlessly to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs and we will continue to do this to disrupt and prevent those involved in drug-related activity.
“We would ask anyone who may have information about drug-related activity in their community to contact us.
“Any information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, could help make a big difference in tackling this type of organised crime and the harm it causes.”
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.