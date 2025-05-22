A security alert at Dundonald leisure complex has ended after a suspect package was deemed not to be a risk.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Dundonald Road centre was evacuated as emergency services responded to the incident earlier on Thursday (May 22).

In an update on Thursday evening, PSNI Inspector Henderson said: “At around 2.30pm this afternoon, police received a report at around that a package had been opened containing an unknown substance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police carried out a public safety operation in the area and the leisure complex was evacuated.

Emergency services attended the leisure complex in Dundonald during an earlier alert. Pic credit: Presseye

“Colleagues from the NIFRS attended and examined the substance, which was determined not to be a risk.

“Police seized the package and contents for further examination. We would like to thank the public for their co-operation and all cordons have now been lifted.”