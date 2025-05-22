Dundonald leisure complex reopens following 'unknown substance' alert
The Old Dundonald Road centre was evacuated as emergency services responded to the incident earlier on Thursday (May 22).
In an update on Thursday evening, PSNI Inspector Henderson said: “At around 2.30pm this afternoon, police received a report at around that a package had been opened containing an unknown substance.
“Police carried out a public safety operation in the area and the leisure complex was evacuated.
“Colleagues from the NIFRS attended and examined the substance, which was determined not to be a risk.
“Police seized the package and contents for further examination. We would like to thank the public for their co-operation and all cordons have now been lifted.”