Dundonald leisure complex reopens following 'unknown substance' alert

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 22nd May 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 20:48 BST

A security alert at Dundonald leisure complex has ended after a suspect package was deemed not to be a risk.

The Old Dundonald Road centre was evacuated as emergency services responded to the incident earlier on Thursday (May 22).

In an update on Thursday evening, PSNI Inspector Henderson said: “At around 2.30pm this afternoon, police received a report at around that a package had been opened containing an unknown substance.

“Police carried out a public safety operation in the area and the leisure complex was evacuated.

Emergency services attended the leisure complex in Dundonald during an earlier alert. Pic credit: PresseyeEmergency services attended the leisure complex in Dundonald during an earlier alert. Pic credit: Presseye
Emergency services attended the leisure complex in Dundonald during an earlier alert. Pic credit: Presseye

“Colleagues from the NIFRS attended and examined the substance, which was determined not to be a risk.

“Police seized the package and contents for further examination. We would like to thank the public for their co-operation and all cordons have now been lifted.”

