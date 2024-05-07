Dundrod man left Ballymena court in his vehicle just after being banned from driving

A man was caught driving after getting behind the wheel immediately after leaving Ballymena courthouse where he had received a motoring ban.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 7th May 2024, 12:58 BST
Joseph Owens (36), of Bamford Park in Dundrod, was detected on October 30 last year.

The defendant has now been back at the court for the new offences of driving whilst disqualified and absence of insurance.

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting at Ballymena, said Owens had been self-represented at the October 30 court and when told he had the right to appeal he incorrectly believed that meant he could drive.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

However, the defendant had not asked the court for permission to drive pending appeal.

Deputy District Judge Alan White said it had been "ridiculous" offending but the circumstances were "somewhat bizarre" and he handed down a four months jail term, suspended for 18 months. An 18 months ban was also put in place.