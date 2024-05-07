Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joseph Owens (36), of Bamford Park in Dundrod, was detected on October 30 last year.

The defendant has now been back at the court for the new offences of driving whilst disqualified and absence of insurance.

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting at Ballymena, said Owens had been self-represented at the October 30 court and when told he had the right to appeal he incorrectly believed that meant he could drive.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

However, the defendant had not asked the court for permission to drive pending appeal.