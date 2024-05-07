Dundrod man left Ballymena court in his vehicle just after being banned from driving
Joseph Owens (36), of Bamford Park in Dundrod, was detected on October 30 last year.
The defendant has now been back at the court for the new offences of driving whilst disqualified and absence of insurance.
A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting at Ballymena, said Owens had been self-represented at the October 30 court and when told he had the right to appeal he incorrectly believed that meant he could drive.
However, the defendant had not asked the court for permission to drive pending appeal.
Deputy District Judge Alan White said it had been "ridiculous" offending but the circumstances were "somewhat bizarre" and he handed down a four months jail term, suspended for 18 months. An 18 months ban was also put in place.