Dungannon Councillor Clement Cuthbertson has condemned the actions of individuals who recently caused serious damage to a bus shelter in the Drumkee Road area, just outside Dungannon.

Commenting on Saturday, January 11, Mid Ulster PSNI described the incident as follows on social media: “We are currently investigating an incident which took place in the early hours of Saturday morning on the Drumkee Road.

“At around 4am this morning, a loud explosion was heard in the area, and in daylight hours it was then noted that a bus shelter had sustained considerable damage.

“There have been no reports of any injuries, and as part of our enquiries we have determined that a dark-coloured vehicle was in the area at the time, and we would be keen to identify it.”

This bus shelter has now been repaired following an explosion which caused considerable damage on January 11.

Referring to the incident, the DUP representative commented at a Mid Ulster Environment Committee meeting held last Tuesday (January 14): “On Saturday morning [January 11], at 4am, one of our bus shelters at Drumkee crossroads came under attack in relation to an explosion and a fireball.

“I reported this to police. They have come out and done the investigation and forensic, and I want to thank Terry [Scullion, assistant director of Property Services] for getting the guys out so quick in relation to getting it back to use again.

“Unfortunately, this is the third time this shelter has been targeted. It previously was targeted with paint, and before that it was targeted with pro-republican graffiti.

Cllr Clement Cuthbertson.

“We don’t know what the issue is out here, why people are continuing to attack the bus shelter. This is not someone who just got home late at night, this is someone going out at 4:00 in the morning to do it.

“I know police are investigating and they’ve got a lead in relation to a car, and they’ve been through CCTV, but it has to be condemned. Hopefully this won’t happen again.”

The incident was also condemned by Cllr Deirdre Varsani (Sinn Féin, Dungannon DEA): “In terms of any attacks on bus shelters, etc, people really need to find better things to do than that kind of behaviour.

“[They should] leave all structures like that, including bus shelters or road signs, Irish-language signs, etc. We should all be condemning all attacks on any council properties.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter