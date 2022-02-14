School run mum was over the drink-driving limit

Before the court was Melissa Devlin (31), of Gortview Park, Coalisland, who was fined £150 with a £15 offender levy and banned from driving for 12 months.

Devlin admitted a charge of driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath at Edendork Road, Coalisland, on September 10 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said police were tasked to Edendork Primary School at 9am and on arrival spoke to the defendant who provided a breath specimen, which showed an alcohol reading of 78mgs.

Dungannon Courthouse

She was arrested and told police: “It must have been from last night.” She later provided an evidential specimen of 77mgs alcohol in breath.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon said the defendant has been abstaining from alcohol after taking part in an intensive three-month course.

“This lady has hit rock bottom over the past year,” he said.

Mr Faloon asked the court to show sympathy for her and to keep the driving ban to one year.

He said that she needed her licence to seek employment as a carer and for her nine-year-old child.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had read a letter from the defendant’s sister about the tragedy in her life.

He said this was a school run and he had doubts as to whether the alcohol reading was from the night before.