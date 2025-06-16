Dungannon: diggers set alight in early morning incident
Police are appealing for information following a report of an arson in a yard on the Clonmore Road in Dungannon.
Two diggers were reported to have been set alight at 12.13am on Monday, June 16.
A few minutes later, later, a vehicle was seen making off from the area.
Anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area around this time, or has CCTV cameras covering the area, is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting serial number 26 of 16/06/25.