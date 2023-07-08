A 31-year-old Tyrone motorist reported to police for erratic driving, has lost his licence for 16 months.

Barry McKinley, unemployed, of Fairfield Estate, Dungannon, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday that on the evening of May 20 last, police received an anonymous report of a silver coloured car being driven erratically in the Roxborough area of Moy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prosecuting counsel told District Judge Michael Ranaghan that police later observed the vehicle driving along Currans Brae and stopped the vehicle.

Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said that on speaking to the defendant, police detected a strong smell of intoxicating liquor and noticed a bottle of Strongbow cider in the footwell of the car.

McKinley provided a roadside test which showed an alcohol reading of 108mcgs and was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided a second breath specimen with an alcohol count of 100mcgs.

A defence lawyer explained that McKinley had been drinking at his girlfriend’s parents house and “thought he okay to drive”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was surprised by the reading as he was fully coherent with the police officers, the lawyer stressed.

Counsel explained McKinley was on medication which may have had a bearing on the reading.

He told the court the defendant accepted he was over the limit and that he should not have been driving.