Police in Dungannon have made an arrest following an altercation on Thursday (August 14) in the Irish Street area of the town.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent and affray. He remains in custody at this time.

In an earlier statement, the PSNI said around 4:45pm on Thursday it was reported that a number of males were fighting and that weapons including knives were produced. At the time there were no reports of any serious injuries.