Dungannon: man (27), arrested as part of investigation into fight during which knives were brandished, released on bail
A man (27) arrested after an altercation at the Irish Street area of Dungannon on Thursday (August 14), has been released on police bail pending further enquiries
In an earlier statement, the PSNI said around 4:45pm on Thursday it was reported that a number of males were fighting and that weapons including knives were produced. At the time there were no reports of any serious injuries.