A man accused of exposing himself to members of the public in the children’s play area of Portadown’s People ‘s Park has appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Eoghan McKillion, aged 43, from Killymaddy Hill, Dungannon, appeared via video link from Banbridge Custody Suite and faced charges of committing an act outraging public decency by pulling his trousers down and indecent behaviour at Park Road, Portadown, on June 21 this year.

A police officer told the court the incident happened on Wednesday last at around 1.10pm. Police received a report of a man exposing himself to members of the public near the children’s play area of the People’s Park in Portadown. When police arrived they checked CCTV and the defendant was found in High Street Mall in Portadown. He was arrested for indecent exposure.

Three witness statements have been provided. Witness one alleged the defendant’s speech was slurred, was unsteady on his feet and asking where the bathroom was. He was directed towards the toilets. The defendant approached the children’s play area.

The People's Park in Portadown, Co Armagh.

The officer said: “The witness observed him using both hands grabbing the top of his track suit bottoms, pulling his tracksuit bottoms down exposing the top of his bottom. The male was then interrupted by another passer-by and he stood up and readjusted his trousers.

"The male started walking in the direction of the play area again and placing his hands down the front of his trousers. The defendant then walked to the picnic area where he stopped and spoke to other members of the public.”

The officer said other statements have been provided including another person who claimed the defendant was ‘unsteady on his feet and staggering around the area’. “The witness states that his shorts were down and the skin around his hip area was exposed and at one point in the park he had both hands down his trousers in the area of his privates.”

She said: “Another third witness did not observe the defendant committing any offences.” During interviews the defendant denied the charges.

District Judge Chris Holmes was told there is CCTV of the area and children were present at the time. The officer said the Park Ranger is also willing to provide a statement.

"The defendant is on Probation until November this year and has 31 previous convictions and three previous breaches of bail and one previous bench warrant. Police believe there is a risk of further offending. He was also convicted of indecent behaviour back in November. We do believe he poses a risk to the public,” said the constable.

A defence lawyer, questioning the officer, asked in relation to the second statement if that witness went on to say that at no time ‘exposed his buttocks, his genitals’ or was simulating a lewd act ‘or anything like that’ to which the officer said: “That is correct. They didn’t observe anything.”

The lawyer told the court there is CCTV including of the play area which didn’t show anything other than proof he was in the park. He said his client has addiction issues. “There are statements here to suggest buttocks were not exposed. It seemed to be in the hip area. Obviously there will have to be a test applied and a contest at some point.”

The lawyer said his client has an address in the Dungannon area “if there are any concerns about this park”. District Judge Holmes said there were play parks in Dungannon.

The District Judge said: “I’m not happy but I’m not going to refuse him bail in this case but I will impose stringent conditions. I don’t want to shift the problem to somebody else. At the end of the day he is known around here and the authorities around here know him so it is probably safer to have him in the area.”