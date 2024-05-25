Dungannon man banged his head against the window of a police vehicle, court told

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Dungannon man arrested for “verbal disorder” in the town centre area later banged his head against the inside of a police car, the local Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, heard on Friday.

Paul Newell from Ashdene Heights in the town admitted disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage on January 1 last year.

District Judge Peter Magill told the 25-year-old that he was giving him a chance because of his guilty plea. "If you don't do the community service you'll go to prison," Mr Magill warned.

The court heard that at approximately 1.50 am police received a report of a male waving a knife in the Irish Street area.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

The lawyer said the male ran off and police were later approached by a witness who said her cousin didn't have a knife.

Newell was located nearby and used “verbal disorder” towards officers and was arrested for disorderly behaviour, continued counsel.

He said while in the police vehicle the defendant banged his head twice against the window of vehicle and was arrested for attempted criminal damage. During interview he made no comment, the lawyer added.

Defence counsel Noel Dillon stressed the disorder was verbal and Newell consented to a community service order.