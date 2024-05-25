Dungannon man banged his head against the window of a police vehicle, court told
Paul Newell from Ashdene Heights in the town admitted disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage on January 1 last year.
District Judge Peter Magill told the 25-year-old that he was giving him a chance because of his guilty plea. "If you don't do the community service you'll go to prison," Mr Magill warned.
The court heard that at approximately 1.50 am police received a report of a male waving a knife in the Irish Street area.
The lawyer said the male ran off and police were later approached by a witness who said her cousin didn't have a knife.
Newell was located nearby and used “verbal disorder” towards officers and was arrested for disorderly behaviour, continued counsel.
He said while in the police vehicle the defendant banged his head twice against the window of vehicle and was arrested for attempted criminal damage. During interview he made no comment, the lawyer added.
Defence counsel Noel Dillon stressed the disorder was verbal and Newell consented to a community service order.
The judge told Newell that he was in breach of suspended sentences and he could send him to prison for three months on top of what he would give him for the offences before the court. However, he said he was prepared to give him a chance providing he worked with the Probation Service.