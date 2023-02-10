An 18-year-old driver from Dungannon was told he could use ‘Shanks mare’ after he pleaded guilty to having no insurance during an appearance at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Jack Loe from Granville Park appeared before court on Wednesday, February 8 charged with driving with no insurance.

Court gavel

A prosecutor said on August 17 last year at around 8.20pm, police observed a Volkswagen Golf driving on the Garvaghy Road, Portadown.

“A check by police showed it had no insurance. Police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver and he was unable to provide police with a valid certificate of insurance,” she said.

A defence solicitor said her client is a new driver and had only recently passed his test and the vehicle belonged to him.

Asked by District Judge Bernie Kelly why her client had no insurance, she said: “My instructions are that he previously had a Corsa and because of his age he wasn’t able to take the direct debits out of his own account. He had bought a new vehicle, the Volkswagen and it was under his grandad’s account. He wasn’t aware that it wasn’t an automatic renewal policy and that is why he fell foul of law.

"He is the eldest child. His mother doesn’t drive and he has three siblings. HIs mother relies heavily on her son and his licence for groceries, appointments and anything else that requires travel. He also cares for his grandparents."

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Are you serious? Do they live in Granville? I know exactly where Granville is and it is walkable into the town. Not to mention that you have buses up and down that road all the time. And the bus stop is right outside the front of that park. I used to live out there and absolutely acquainted with it. So there is no excuse for needing a car. They can do everything they need to by bus or by Shank’s mare.

"He knows the rules. He knows six points puts him off the road. He knows that six is the minimum for no insurance.”