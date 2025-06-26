Dungannon man convicted of wrongfully claiming over £10,000 in benefits

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Jun 2025, 08:33 BST

A man was convicted at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (June 25) for claiming over £10,000 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

James Bradley (49), of Crannog Way, Dungannon, claimed Employment & Support Allowance and Housing Benefit totalling £10,227 whilst failing to declare income.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge. The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

Bradley is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.

