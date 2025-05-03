Dungannon man told police he paid £50 for 3.5g of herbal cannabis, court hears
Caolan McNally, 21, whose address was given as Ardglena in Dungannon appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.
The court heard that on August 10, 2024 at 10pm, police on mobile patrol stopped a car in Dungannon and spoke with the defendant, who was the only occupant of the vehicle.
The officers observed a small bag of cannabis in the central column.
The court was told the amount of drugs totalled 2.6g.
The defendant told police he had paid £50 for 3.5g of herbal cannabis.
A defence lawyer told the court: “He realises he shouldn’t be smoking anything.”
District Judge Francis Rafferty imposed a fine of £250, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.
He allowed the defendant 16 weeks to pay the fines.
Mr Rafferty also issued an order for the destruction of the drugs.