A Dungannon man has been fined for possession of drugs.

Caolan McNally, 21, whose address was given as Ardglena in Dungannon appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The court heard that on August 10, 2024 at 10pm, police on mobile patrol stopped a car in Dungannon and spoke with the defendant, who was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The officers observed a small bag of cannabis in the central column.

Dungannon courthouse. Pic credit: National World

The court was told the amount of drugs totalled 2.6g.

The defendant told police he had paid £50 for 3.5g of herbal cannabis.

A defence lawyer told the court: “He realises he shouldn’t be smoking anything.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty imposed a fine of £250, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

He allowed the defendant 16 weeks to pay the fines.

Mr Rafferty also issued an order for the destruction of the drugs.