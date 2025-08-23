Dungannon: Mid Ulster police investigating 'hate crime' after Irish language signage damaged
Mid Ulster police say they are investigating a hate crime following damage caused to Irish language road signage.
The incident took place in the vicinity of the Cullenramer Road area of Dungannon.
"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information that may assist our enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference CC488 – 22/08/25,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.