Dungannon motorist couldn’t locate licence to avail of fixed penalty notice, local court told
A motorist caught travelling at 41 mph in a 30 mph zone on the A29 Moy Road, Dungannon, was fined £100 at the local Magistrates Court on Friday.
Connor McKillion (34) from Lisnahull Road, Dungannon, was also handed three penalty points arising out of the incident on the morning of August 21 last year.
Admitting the offence Jarlath Faloon, solicitor, said the defendant was pleading at the earliest opportunity and could not avail of the fixed penalty notice as he could not locate his driving licence.