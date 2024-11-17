Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are advised to expect an increased police presence on Mid Ulster’s roads during the run-up to Christmas.

It comes after officers detected two over the limit drivers and other motoring offences on Saturday (November 17).

In a statement, PSNI Mid Ulster said: Officers detected a vehicle in Dungannon driving in a poor fashion and when the driver was stopped and spoken with, a requirement for a preliminary breath test (PBT) was put to the driver who was almost four times over the legal driving limit.

"He was arrested for driving with excess alcohol. Further checks showed that the driver had no insurance and had no driving licence. He will attend court in the very near future.

Motorists are advised of an increased police presence on the roads during the run up to Christmas. Photo: PressEye (archive image)

"A short while later, another male was arrested for failing to provide a sample for a preliminary breath test. Again, further checks showed the male was not insured on the vehicle, was an unaccompanied learner driver and had no L plates displayed. He too will have his day in court.

"We also issued a number of fixed penalty notices to motorists throughout the night for a variety of traffic related offences.”

Meanwhile, a male was arrested for possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and for obstructing police who were attempting to apprehend and detain him.

Police added: “ We also dealt with a number of public order incidents in between normal calls for service from the public.

"As the Christmas period approaches, motorists can expect to see a stepped up police presence across our roads.”