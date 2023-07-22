Register
Dungannon motorist who handed police fake licence given road ban

A motorist who produced a false driving licence to police was fined a total of £325 with a £15 offender’s levy, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 15:49 BST

Antonio Belo (32), from Market Square in Dungannon, was also disqualified from driving for three months for possessing a false driving document, having no insurance, driving unaccompanied and failing to display ‘L’ plates.

Prosecuting counsel said the offences came to light when police stopped the defendant at Moy Road in Dungannon on December 30 last year.

She said he produced a Northern Ireland provisional licence and a Portuguese licence which police checks showed was counterfeit. There were also no ‘L’ plates displayed on the vehicle.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Admitting the offences, a lawyer said Belo worked in a local factory and has two children.

He said he has impressed upon the defendant the importance of having his driving documents in order and not go onto the road until sitting the test.