Police in Dungannon are investigating a report of a hit and run road traffic collision this evening (Tuesday) in the Cabragh area.

The incident occurred at approximately 5.30pm on the Killeeshill Road at its junction with Dungannon Road and Fashglashagh Road.

In an appeal for information, PSNI Mid Ulster said: “It is reported a blue Volkswagen Amarok has collided with a motorcycle causing damage to the bike.

“Were you the other driver? Did you witness the incident or have dashcam footage? Please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1741 of 30/05/23."