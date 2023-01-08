Register
Dungannon police issue appeal to dog owners after attack on sheep

A number of sheep have had to be put to sleep after being attacked in a field in Co Tyrone.

By Valerie Martin
1 hour ago

A PSNI spokesperson said the animals suffered injuries in an attack on the Cadian Road, Dungannon.

"This appears to be as a result of a dog attack which may have escaped from a home or yard in the area.

"Police would like to make the farming community aware so that precautions can be taken to try and prevent any further incidents.

Sheep were attacked in a field at Cadian Road in .

"Can any dog owners please keep their dogs on a lead when out walking and make sure that any dog runs / pens are secure to prevent escape,” the spokesperson added.