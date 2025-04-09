Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating a hit and run road traffic collision in Dungannon have appealed for information.

The incident occurred on William Street around 9pm on Friday, April 4.

In a statement issued on Wednesday (April 9), the PSNI added: “A white van has collided with a number of vehicles causing damage. The driver of this vehicle has then continued without stopping at the scene.

"A number of enquiries are ongoing. We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the area to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1752-04/04/25.”

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

