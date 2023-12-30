Dungannon PSNI arrest man wanted in Romania
and live on Freeview channel 276
The man is wanted to serve a prison sentence in Romania in relation to motoring offences that occurred there in 2017.
He was located on Saturday morning by officers from Dungannon Local Policing Team who identified he was sought by authorities in Romania and arrested him on an extradition warrant. He will be brought before an extradition court in Belfast on Sunday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This arrest is good example of how our Local Policing Teams are able to identify and arrest those wanted internationally. We will continue to work with our international partners to locate and arrest those sought for extradition.”