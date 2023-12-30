Police in Dungannon have arrested a 44-year-old man who is wanted in Romania.

The man is wanted to serve a prison sentence in Romania in relation to motoring offences that occurred there in 2017.

He was located on Saturday morning by officers from Dungannon Local Policing Team who identified he was sought by authorities in Romania and arrested him on an extradition warrant. He will be brought before an extradition court in Belfast on Sunday.

