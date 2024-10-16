Dungannon: three due in court following death of toddler Tavia Da Costa

By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Oct 2024, 18:03 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 08:36 BST
Three people have been charged following the death of a toddler in Dungannon, police have confirmed.

Police launched a murder investigation on Wednesday into the death Tavia Michella Ximenes Da Costa, who was 23 months old.

In the early hours of Thursday morning they issued a statement stating a 29-year-old man has been charged with murder and cruelty to children.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter, causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person and cruelty to children and a 24-year-old woman has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person and cruelty to children.

Tavia Da Costa. Picture: released by PSNITavia Da Costa. Picture: released by PSNI
Tavia Da Costa. Picture: released by PSNI

All three are due to appear at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 17.

Police said, as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The little girl was found dead at the Windmill Court area of Dungannon on Sunday, October 13. She was just weeks away from her second birthday.

