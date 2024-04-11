Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stephen Ian Dobson, aged 34, from Earls Court, Dungannon appeared before the court charged with driving without insurance.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

A prosecutor revealed that on January 17 this year at around 1.30pm, police spotted a Volkswagen Caddy van being driven on the Brownstown Road in Portadown. The driver was not listed as a named driver on the insurance policy. Some time later he admitted he wasn’t insured to drive the vehicle at the time but the policy was amended later in the day he was stopped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dobson’s solicitor said her client’s father insures the vehicles. She explained there were two Caddy vans and he was insured for one of them. He took the wrong one to college where he is studying plumbing and heating.