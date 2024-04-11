Dungannon trainee plumber 'got into the wrong Volkswagen Caddy' and ended up being taken to Craigavon court for driving without insurance
Stephen Ian Dobson, aged 34, from Earls Court, Dungannon appeared before the court charged with driving without insurance.
-
-
A prosecutor revealed that on January 17 this year at around 1.30pm, police spotted a Volkswagen Caddy van being driven on the Brownstown Road in Portadown. The driver was not listed as a named driver on the insurance policy. Some time later he admitted he wasn’t insured to drive the vehicle at the time but the policy was amended later in the day he was stopped.
Dobson’s solicitor said her client’s father insures the vehicles. She explained there were two Caddy vans and he was insured for one of them. He took the wrong one to college where he is studying plumbing and heating.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan gave him six penalty points, fined him £185 plus the £15 offender levy.