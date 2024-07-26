Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police say nothing untoward was discovered after a security alert came to an end in the Foreglen Road area of Dungiven on Saturday, July 27

The route was closed at its junctions with the Baranailt Road and Muldonagh Road while police responded to the incident which began on Friday (July 26).In an update on Saturday afternoon, Chief Inspector McIldowney said: “A thorough search of the area has been conducted and, thankfully, nothing untoward has been found.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation as searches in the area were carried out overnight and into this morning. Closing roads causes disruption and inconvenience but, ultimately, public safety is our priority.

"We would always encourage people who see something suspicious or odd, not to approach and contact us immediately on 999.