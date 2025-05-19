Police investigating a report of a person with a handgun in the Dungiven area on Monday (May 19), have charged a man to court.

The 47-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including possession of a firearm in suspicion circumstances.

He is due to appear before Limavady Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 11.

Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.