Police are seeking witnesses or video footage following a report of shots being fired at a house in Dungiven on Friday night.

They received a report at around 10.50pm that a number of shots were fired at a house in the Bleach Green area of the town, causing damage to a door and window.

The property was unoccupied at the time.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the Bleach Green area at the time of the shooting and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dashcam or mobile footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch.

Police are appealing for information following a report of shots being fired at a property in the Dungiven area on Friday evening, August 30. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"You can contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1736 of 30/08/24 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org