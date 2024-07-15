Dunloy: Orange hall criminal damage and flag theft being investigated as ‘sectarian-related hate crime’
Police are investigating a report of criminal damage and the theft of a flag from an Orange hall in Dunloy.
The incident took place in the Station Road area of the Co Antrim village on Friday, July 12, between 11.40 and 12.15pm.
In an appeal for witnesses, PSNI Causeway Coast and Glens aid: “We would ask anyone with any information in relation to this incident, which we are treating as a sectarian-related hate crime, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 900 12/07/24.”
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.