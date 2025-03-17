A Dunmurry man has been fined and given penalty points for possession of drugs and failing to have his young granddaughter properly restrained in his vehicle.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen McShannock, 64, whose address was given as Glenarriff Drive in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 13, charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis, and failure to properly restrain a child under 12 whilst in a car.

The court heard that on January 9, 2025 at 4.20pm, police stopped the defendant at Queensway in Lisburn and that his six-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter was in the front seat of the vehicle without a booster seat or proper restraints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police informed the defendant they would carry out a search of the vehicle and he then surrendered a bag from under the driver’s seat, which was said to contain approximately 1.5g of cannabis.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

Defence stated: “He suffers from significant nerve pain. He is trying to get himself off painkillers. He had to get seven pins in his neck following an accident on holiday and he also has plates and pins in his left arm.

"His granddaughter’s father lives in Kilkeel and had the booster seat at the time. It was a silly and dangerous decision.”

On the charge of possession of drugs, Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy imposed a fine of £350, and on the charge of failing to properly restrain the child, he imposed a fine of £150, as well as three penalty points, and an offender’s levy of £15.