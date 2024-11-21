Dunmurry: man (43) arrested by police investigating reports of blackmail
He was arrested following a police search of a property in the area on Wednesday, November 20.
Detective Sergeant Cargin, from the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: “As part of an investigation into reports of blackmail over a number of months, officers conducted a search of a property in the Dunmurry area on Wednesday afternoon.
“A number of items were seized for further examination, including two suspected firearms, cash, two baseball bats and a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs.
“A 43-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including blackmail, possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances and possession of Class A controlled drugs. He remains in police custody at this time.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and I encourage anyone with information that could help our ongoing investigation to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1299 of 13/11/24.”
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.