Dunmurry: man (43) charged by police investigating reports of blackmail
The man, aged 43, was charged with a number of offences, including blackmail, possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, and possession of Class A controlled drugs.
Detective Sergeant Cargin, from the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: “As part of an investigation into reports of blackmail over a number of months, officers conducted a search of a property in the Dunmurry area on Wednesday afternoon.
“A number of items were seized for further examination, including two suspected firearms, cash, two baseball bats and a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and I encourage anyone with information that could help our ongoing investigation to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1299 of 13/11/24.”
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
The man is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Friday, November 22. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.