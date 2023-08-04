The district judge at Lisburn Magistrates Court has ordered a man to sign the Sex Offender’s Register for five years for the sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy.

Bailey McCourt, 22, whose address was given as Hornbeam Road in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday (August 3) for sentencing after he was previously found guilty of the sexual assault of the teenager, with the offence dating to December 6, 2022.

The court heard that the defendant had denied the allegations but was found guilty during a contested case at Lisburn Magistrates Court. It was reported that the offence involved touching over clothes which lasted for seconds.

Speaking in mitigation ahead of sentencing, a defence lawyer said: “The defendant still denies the offence. He says he felt bad about what he did and how it made the injured party feel.

Lisburn man ordered to sign the Sex Offender's Register for five years after being found guilty of sexual assault on a 15 year old boy. Pic credit: Google

"This type of behaviour is out of character for him. He is a 22-year-old man with no previous convictions. He lives with his mother and she is extremely supportive of him.

"He has always been a very hard worker and he is currently studying Criminology at university.

"His mental health has deteriorated significantly during these proceedings and he is extremely frightened at the prospect of a custodial sentence.

“There was no serious sexual harm caused. It was grabbing over clothes and lasted seconds.

"Given this is his first sentence there is work Probation could do with him to ensure he isn’t back before the court in the future.”

District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “This is a very, very unpleasant experience. This is something the victim will never forget. It is shocking.

"I ought to send you to prison today because you did not plead guilty but I am going to impose a Probation Order.

"I expect you in the course of your Probation Order to be honest, you have to tell your Probation Officer exactly how you feel and exactly what happened. You can’t get the help you need without you telling people what made you do this.

"I do take into account that you had been drinking that night. You should count yourself very lucky. You owe a huge apology to this boy who has been affected and will continue to be affected by it.

"Issues of sexuality are very difficult to discuss but you have to discuss it. I don’t want you back here again and I don’t want other children in this position.

"This is something that will have changed your life I have no doubt but it has changed other people’s lives as well.”

Ms Watters imposed a Probation Order for two years and ordered the defendant to sign the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Ms Watters also ordered the defendant to pay compensation of £300, allowing him 20 weeks to pay. She further ordered the defendant not to contact the victim in any way.

She added: “I don’t think you will want to come back here again.