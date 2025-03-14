A man has been ordered by a Lisburn judge to serve 12 months on probation following an incident at a vape shop.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David McLaughlin, aged 28, whose address was given as Springbank Close in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 13, charged with criminal damage, attempted criminal damage, and common assault.

The court heard that on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 4.50pm police responded to a report from a vape shop in Dunmurry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was reported that the defendant had been refused service in the shop due to being verbally abusive.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

He then attempted to damage the shop window by punching it.

It was also stated that he grabbed another man and pulled him into the street.

Once outside, it was reported that the defendant then punched a car belonging to a third party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant was arrested and during interview he made no comment.

Defence told the court: “He does accept responsibility for his actions but he remembers very little about the incident. He was in the throes of a mental health crisis.

"He has longstanding issues with his mental health. He has undergone in-patient treatment and spent four months in hospital. He is in an assisted living facility and that has brought stability to his life.”

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy imposed a probation order for a period of 12 months.

During sentencing Mr Kennedy told the defendant: “Probation do try to help you with any issues you have. It is not an easy option.”