A man has been arrested by detectives investigating a report of an aggravated burglary in the Laurelbank area of Dunmurry.

It was reported to police on Sunday, December 15, at around 7,34pm that a male entered a property in the area.

"The male, who had crutches, is reported to have assaulted a man in his 30s who was inside the property during the incident,” a police spokesperson said.

"It was reported that the incident later continued into the street, with a number of other people involved. The male who was assaulted received injuries to his hand, torso and head.

"A 40-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Police said their enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealling to anyone with any information or CCTV footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1395 15/12/24.