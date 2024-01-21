A man has been banned from driving after he lost control of his car on the Barnfield Road in Lisburn on Christmas night.

Gary Dunlop, 32, whose address was given as Mount Eagles Glen in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

The court heard that on December 25, 2023 at around 11.50pm, the police received a report of a road traffic collision on the Barnfield Road in Lisburn.

On arrival the police noted the car was on its side.

Lisburn judge hands out 14 month driving ban to Dunmurry man following Christmas Day collision. Pic credit: Google

The court was told that it was the defendant himself who called the police and identified himself as the driver.

He told police he had been drinking with family that evening and had an argument. He decided to drive home and lost control of his vehicle.

A preliminary breath test gave a reading of 84 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was conveyed to Musgrave Custody Suite where a further evidential reading was recorded at 70 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

The court also heard that the defendant had no previous record.

Defence told the court the defendant was a 32-year-old single man, employed as a regional sales manager.

"He was staying at a family address and sadly decided to drive home,” a defence lawyer explained.

"It was a one-vehicle collision and he wasn’t injured,” the lawyer continued. “It was his own fault and he accepts that. He is very apologetic for his behaviour and cooperated fully with the police at the time.

"It is totally out of character and he is throwing himself on the mercy of the court.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.

Ms Watters also disqualified the defendant from driving for 14 months, which she said could be reduced by one quarter on the successful completion of a drink driving course.

During sentencing Ms Watters said: “I bear in mind he rang the police and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.”