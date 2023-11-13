Dunmurry man banned from the roads for five months
Peter McCabe, 40, whose address was given as Broom Park in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty to the driving offences.
The court heard that on August 10, 2023, the police stopped the defendant, who was driving a BMW, on Upper Dunmurry Lane.
Checks showed that the vehicle had had no test certificate since 2022. The vehicle was also uninsured. Defence said the defendant made full admission to the police at the scene.
He continued: “He works as a joiner and normally would have access to a van for work. It was unavailable on this occasion and he took a chance by using his own car, which had been off the road for some time.
"A lengthy disqualification would have a significant impact on this man’s life. The car is now insured and an MOT booked for next month.”
Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes banned the defendant from driving for a period of five months. On the charge of having no insurance, Mr Holmes also imposed a fine of £250 and on the charge of having no vehicle test certificate the defendant was fined £75.
During sentencing Mr Holmes said: “It is not responsible to get into a car that has no MOT and may not be fit for the roads. To make it worse, it is not the first time. In 2019 you did much the same thing.
"I have very little sympathy with you. You took a risk and it backfired big time.”