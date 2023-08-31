Dunmurry man banned from the roads for four years after drink driving
Michael Joseph John Timmons, 37, whose address was given as Broom Park, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving whilst unfit through drink, having no insurance, and having no driving licence.
The court heard that on Monday July 10, 2023 at 5.45pm police received two calls from members of the public regarding a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the vicinity of the Colin Glen Road in Dunmurry. Both reports referred to the male driver as being intoxicated.
The police spoke to the defendant, noting that his speech was slurred and there was strong smell of liquor on his breath. When asked to take a breath test, it was reported the defendant said: “You can put that up your ar*e.”
Defence told the court: “It is concerning the number of drink driving convictions. He is trying to engage with services. He is currently disqualified from driving for three years.”
During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “You haven’t had a great deal of success with treatment in the past but hopefully at some stage you will be able to turn a corner and stay out of trouble. This is an opportunity for you.”
Ms Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for four years. She also order him to complete a two-year probation order.
She further imposed a fine of £50 on the charge of having no driving licence, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.