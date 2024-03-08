Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Wilson, 60, whose address was given as Rowan Drive in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday March 7 charged with possession of Class B drugs, namely cannabis.

The court heard that on October 23, 2022 police found the defendant in possession of what they referred to as a “small deal bag”.

It was reported that the bag contained £50 worth of cannabis.

Lisburn courthouse. Picture: Google

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant used the drugs to “to try manage pain”.

He continued: “He is now under a consultant at the Royal Victoria Hospital and is on medication.”

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor imposed a fine of £200, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

Mr Trainor also issued an order for the destruction of the drugs.