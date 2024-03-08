Dunmurry man caught with around £50 worth of cannabis
Paul Wilson, 60, whose address was given as Rowan Drive in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday March 7 charged with possession of Class B drugs, namely cannabis.
The court heard that on October 23, 2022 police found the defendant in possession of what they referred to as a “small deal bag”.
It was reported that the bag contained £50 worth of cannabis.
A defence lawyer told the court the defendant used the drugs to “to try manage pain”.
He continued: “He is now under a consultant at the Royal Victoria Hospital and is on medication.”
Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor imposed a fine of £200, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.
Mr Trainor also issued an order for the destruction of the drugs.
He allowed the defendant 10 weeks to pay the fines.