Dunmurry man caught with around £50 worth of cannabis

A Dunmurry man has been fined after being charged with possession of Class B drugs.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 8th Mar 2024, 13:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Paul Wilson, 60, whose address was given as Rowan Drive in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday March 7 charged with possession of Class B drugs, namely cannabis.

The court heard that on October 23, 2022 police found the defendant in possession of what they referred to as a “small deal bag”.

It was reported that the bag contained £50 worth of cannabis.

Most Popular
Lisburn courthouse. Picture: GoogleLisburn courthouse. Picture: Google
Lisburn courthouse. Picture: Google

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant used the drugs to “to try manage pain”.

He continued: “He is now under a consultant at the Royal Victoria Hospital and is on medication.”

Read More
Green light for Moira park and ride facility despite road safety fears

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor imposed a fine of £200, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

Mr Trainor also issued an order for the destruction of the drugs.

He allowed the defendant 10 weeks to pay the fines.