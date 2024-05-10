Dunmurry man detected doing 72mph in 40mph zone near Antrim town
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A motorist caught doing 72mph in a 40mph zone at Sevenmilestraight near Antrim town has been banned from driving for a month and fined £200.
Stephen Bustard (39), of Rowan Drive in the Dunmurry area, committed the offence on September 15 last year.
A defence lawyer said the defendant thought it was a 60mph zone.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, May 7, heard the defendant already had six penalty points on his licence.