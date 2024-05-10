Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorist caught doing 72mph in a 40mph zone at Sevenmilestraight near Antrim town has been banned from driving for a month and fined £200.

Stephen Bustard (39), of Rowan Drive in the Dunmurry area, committed the offence on September 15 last year.

A defence lawyer said the defendant thought it was a 60mph zone.