Detectives in Lisburn have charged a man to court with a number of offences following a report of an assault in the Dunmurry area on Sunday.

The man, aged 41, is charged with false imprisonment, common assault, kidnapping, administering a substance with sexual intent, and committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He is further charged with supplying a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

The man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, August 26).