Dunmurry: man due in court over charges including kidnapping and administering a substance with sexual intent
Detectives in Lisburn have charged a man to court with a number of offences following a report of an assault in the Dunmurry area on Sunday.
The man, aged 41, is charged with false imprisonment, common assault, kidnapping, administering a substance with sexual intent, and committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence.
He is further charged with supplying a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.
The man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, August 26).