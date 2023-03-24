Dunmurry man ends up in court after using a scrambler on the road with no insurance

Aaron Kane (19), whose address was given as Merrion Park in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates charged with having no insurance.
The court heard that on September 10, 2022 at 11.30am, police observed a scrambler being driven on the Stewartstown Road in Belfast.
The police located the vehicle, stopped it, and spoke to the defendant who said he was “warming it up” and admitted that he had no insurance for the vehicle in question.
Defence said that the defendant had been driving for one year and had a totally clear record.
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £250, an offender’s levy of £15, and banned the defendant from driving for a period of two months.
She allowed the defendant 16 weeks to pay the fines.