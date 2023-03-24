Dunmurry man ends up in court after using a scrambler on the road with no insurance

A Dunmurry man has been fined and disqualified from driving after police stopped him driving a scrambler for which he had no insurance.

Aaron Kane (19), whose address was given as Merrion Park in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates charged with having no insurance.

The court heard that on September 10, 2022 at 11.30am, police observed a scrambler being driven on the Stewartstown Road in Belfast.

The police located the vehicle, stopped it, and spoke to the defendant who said he was “warming it up” and admitted that he had no insurance for the vehicle in question.

Dunmurry man banned after having no insurance for scrambler. Pic by Google

Defence said that the defendant had been driving for one year and had a totally clear record.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £250, an offender’s levy of £15, and banned the defendant from driving for a period of two months.