Dunmurry man ends up in court for using mobile phone while he was driving

A Dunmurry man has been banned from the roads after admitting to using a mobile phone whilst driving and failing to produce his driving licence.

By Lisburn Court Reporter
1 hour ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 4:38pm

Brian Bernard Mongan, 60, whose address was given as White Rise in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court to face the driving charges.

The court heard that on July 27, 2022, at 2pm at Queensway in Lisburn, police observed the defendant driving with a mobile phone to his right ear.

He was stopped and said he was making an emergency medical call. Police found he had been on the phone to his son.

Dunmurry man is banned from the roads. Pic by Google
Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes banned the defendant from driving for a period of two months. He imposed a fine of £100 on each of the two charges.

Mr Holmes told the defendant: “This is sheer stupidity when you are aware of the fact that police are keeping an eye on you.”