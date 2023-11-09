A Dunmurry man has been fined £350 for possession of a Class C drug.

Tony McShane, 20, whose address was given as Aspen Park, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 9, 2023 charged with possession of a Class C drug, namely diazepam, which is contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

The court heard that on July 27, 2023 at 4.30am police attended an unrelated incident. The defendant was asked to empty his pockets, which contained 20 yellow diazepam tablets.

The defendant made full admission that he had purchased the drugs illegally.

A Dunmurry man has been fined at Lisburn Magistrates Court for possession of drugs, Pic credit: Google

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes imposed a fine of £350, as well as an offender’s levy of £15. He allowed the defendant 26 weeks to pay the fines.