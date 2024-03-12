Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ronald John Plummer, 64, whose address was given as Ballybog Road in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 7 for sentencing after being convicted of possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis, and attempted possession of a Class B drug, again named as cannabis.

The court heard that on January 20, 2022 at 2.45pm, police opened a package addressed to the defendant that had been intercepted by delivery company Interparcel.

The package was said to contain 235g of herbal cannabis.

Dunmurry man fined for possession of drugs.

The police attended the address and confirmed that the defendant was the sole resident.

The defendant was arrested for attempted possession of the drugs.

A search was made of his property and 1g of herbal cannabis was found in the kitchen of the property.

The defendant was then further arrested for possession of Class B drugs.

A mobile phone was seized and it was stated that the defendant refused to give any details.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant had been convicted in his absence.

"He maintains he did not commit the offence,” continued the lawyer. "He has a range of health issues and has restricted mobility.”

On the charge of possession of a Class B drug, Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor imposed a fine of £100 and an offender’s levy of £15.

On the charge of attempted possession of a Class B drug, the judge imposed a fine of £100.